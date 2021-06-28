31-year-old arrested for selling rented cameras cheated used-car dealers too

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The probe into the activities of a person who sold high-end cameras taken on rent has revealed some startling information. The accused, Shine (31), a native of Punalur, would purchase used cars by exchanging them with the cameras, which were given to the sellers as token payment, the police said.

He put forward to the sellers the 'attractive offer' saying that he would settle the pending dues on the vehicles. He would also provide identification documents and mobile phone numbers of his brother, Shaiju, to seal the deals.

The sellers realised they were cheated only when their attempts to contact via the phone numbers for the remaining amount proved futile, a police officer said. "It is learned that he had sold those cars. An investigation is under way to recover the vehicles," the officer said.

Shine, who was arrested by the Ernakulam North police on Saturday, has done cameo roles in a few films. He used his photos alongside actors to convince the sellers to accept the high-end cameras, telling them that he was working as a cinematographer. The police said he had carried out the fraud in Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

On hearing about his arrest, more people have approached the North police station with complaints of fraud. The police have so far recovered eight cameras and lenses worth more than Rs 25 lakh. The police are on the lookout for his brother Shaiju, who is also an accomplice in the case of fraud. He is suspected to have escaped overseas.

Meanwhile, another Kochi native was arrested in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with a similar fraud. Sreeraj, 25, belonging to South Paravoor, was arrested along with his accomplice, Nijas, 27, of Kalluvathukkal, Kollam. The accused used to produce fake Aadhaar cards and documents to procure cameras on rent, the police said.