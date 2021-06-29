STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Humane haven for Covid patients

Isolation has often been cited as the hardest part of fighting Covid treatment.

Published: 29th June 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

The 50-oxygen-bed facility set up by the collective of Sawmill owners and plywood manufacturers of Perumbavoor

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Isolation has often been cited as the hardest part of fighting Covid treatment. Forget a bystander, even patients cannot freely interact with the patients around them. When they thought of setting up their own Covid secondary-level treatment centre (CSLTC), the collective of Sawmill owners and plywood manufacturers of Perumbavoor decided to give it a homely ambience without any extra charge.

“The idea was to ensure a compassionate approach towards Covid patients. They  can video call their relatives in the morning to avoid feeling isolated. Senior doctors call them from faraway places and answer their doubts. Besides, our residential doctors provide update to patient’s relatives regularly,” said Sabith Umer, coordinator of the centre that was launched on May 20 with the support of Kothamangalam-based Peace Valley palliative care.

The facility has treated 416 patients till June 28. “Many patients and their families panic over the situation.Most of them come to know about the severity of the condition only after patient dies of Covid. Through our regular updates, we have managed to avoid that to an extent,” he said.Except for four deaths, most patients of the centre  have managed to recover. “We have arranged a ‘Covid taxi’ to ferry them back home. Post-covid treatment and immunity-boosting fruits and medicines are also given to each recovered patient,” said the coordinator.

Four volunteers also help them out in six-hour shifts. “Our PPE-clad volunteers include students and working professionals. They take care of the patients and ease their mood swings with regular interactions,” he said.

The 50-oxygen-bed facility is set up at a school auditorium almost a kilometre outside Perumbavoor town. A panel of six senior doctors are leading five full-time junior doctors and 15 nurses. Along with ventilators, the centre has X-Ray, ECG machines and labs. The CSLTC has an OP ward and oxygen parlour too.  Though many plywood manufacturers managed to get through the pandemic, those who couldn’t have reached out to the collective for help. “In the beginning, we were unsure about the financial contributions, but the response was encouraging,” said Sabith. Despite reduction in cases, the promoters are planning to keep the facility running, given the possibility of a third wave. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid patients
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp