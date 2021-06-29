Kudumbashree launches initiatives against drug abuse

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Partnering with the Social Justice Department, Kudumbashree units launched multiple campaigns to combat drug abuse on the occassion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking that fell on June 26. As part of the initiatives, several webinars and counselling sessions started on Saturday.

“Social Justice Department is coming up with various projects under Union government’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. These are being implemented through Kudumbashree ayalkkoottam and balasabhas from June 26 to July 26.

Community councillors under the Gender wing of Kudumbashree will conduct several webinars and 1,100 vigilant group members will directly participate in the programme,” said a Kudumbashree official associated with the initiatives.

Webinars for 4,000 balasabhas will be held on July 10 and 11. Along with webinars, social media campaign contest, elocution, troll contest, drawing competition and theme-based dance will also be held.

