STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Abandoned pistol at mall: Police seek MHA support to trace licence holders

The National Database of Arms Licences System under MHA has the details of arms licence holders and the type of weapons in their possession. 

Published: 30th June 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

robbery, gunshot, shooting, shot

Image for representation (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to trace the person who discarded a pistol and five bullets in a trolley at Lulu Mall in April, police have approached the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to dig into details of arms licence holders in the country after ballistic experts identified the serial number of the pistol. Though police are optimistic about tracing the persons who were in possession of this particular weapon, they are also weighing upon another possibility that the weapon might be illegal resulting in no official records. 

The National Database of Arms Licences System under MHA has the details of arms licence holders and the type of weapons in their possession. As the pistol is of Chinese-made model of 9mm calibre Russian pistol Norinco Tokarev, police have received an input from experts that the pistol might be illegal.

“We are verifying whether this Chinese weapon is banned in India or not,” an officer said adding that the ballistic report also confirmed that the pistol was not in working condition because of a mechanical jam. Kalamassery Police Station Inspector (SHO) Babu Sebastian, who is leading the probe, said they were in the process of tracking the pistol with the help of serial number. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp