Step on a cartoon spill

Monica Lal started painting cartoons on shoes as a way to kill time. Her venture ‘Maa Cree’ has many takers now   

Published: 30th June 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: The lockdown days inspired many to brush up on their hidden talents and hobbies. For Kochi-native Monica Lal, her moment of spark happened while playfully painting a pair of shoes that belonged to her little nephew a few months ago. The pet project was encouraged by her family, and soon, her customised shoe art had many takers including actor Tovino Thomas, who ended up buying Monica’s ‘Superman shoes’.

Painting has helped her make lockdown days fruitful and earn her income, she says. “Being a young mother, I was busy taking care of my baby and household. But once I stumbled upon the possibilities of shoe art, I finally understood what it means to feel a sense of gratification — earning by doing what you love. I had only heard about it from friends,” quips the self-taught artist, who said the venture is a result of her love for colours and funky designs.

Her Instagram page ‘Maa Cree’ has many quirky cartoon designs, inspired by Monica’s love for them. 
She prefers white and black Nike shoes to work on and casts on it a peek into the 90s cartoon world — Looney Toons, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Popeye the Sailor, Tom and Gerry, Scooby-Doo, Dragon Ball Z, the Avengers and even Indian comic characters. “I feel comfortable sketching cartoons as most 90’s kids can relate with them. I have personally used Nike shoes for a long time and found their surface smooth for painting,” she says. 

 She sources leather paint from the US.  The prints are washable and long-lasting if cared for. The brand name Maa Cree stands out too. Her father, actor Lal, suggested abbreviating ‘Maalu’s Creation’. “After posting my works on the Instagram page, I have been receiving overwhelming inquiries. I am still working on making my paintings more realistic and want to explore painting outside cartoons,” she says. 

