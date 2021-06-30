STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Vytilla flyover: A chaotic mess

ACK of long-term planning, apathy towards public’s concerns and sheer wastage of money and resources.

Published: 30th June 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Even after the launch of the Vyttila flyover back in January, traffic blocks are still a common sight at the junction | Albin Mathew

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Public Works Department’s decision to rework the Vyttila Junction plan due to the confusion and chaos following the opening of the much-touted flyover invites widespread criticism from several quarters

ACK of long-term planning, apathy towards public’s concerns and sheer wastage of money and resources. The story of the much-publicised Vyttila flyover could be summed up thus.Touted as the solution to the woes of Kerala’s busiest traffic junction, the flyover was opened in January 2021 after extending the construction deadline six times! But the multi-crore structure has failed to end the traffic snarls at Vyttila Junction. The review meeting chaired by PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas on Sunday decided to redevelop the junction with a capacity to manage the traffic flow in the next 20 years.

Now, the same-old question pops up. Did KITCO officials consider the traffic density while designing the structure and why did they ignore the concerns raised by various organisations like Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP)?

“The public, who are directly affected by the traffic blocks, was not consulted and the decision was taken behind closed doors. Many organisations had pointed out the mistakes before the start of the construction. The commuters are bearing the brunt now,” said environmentalist Harish Vasudevan.Activists want the officers who came up with such design to be punished first. They also want a series of measures from the government before going ahead with the project.

“The rectification process should start with a decision to bring those who designed the flyover before the law. The roundabout at the junction led to chaos on the day of the opening itself and it had to be closed partially. The flyover was expected to be a solution but the solution has become a problem in Vyttila now. Instead of going ahead with further land acquisition and shelling out of more funds, the government must punish the culprits who caused the wastage of public money. Besides, the government should democratise the process of development and bring more transparency into its future actions,” he said.

KSSP sources said the questions they had raised have turned out to be valid.“Our society is yet to take a scientific approach. Though we raised these shortcomings before, they weren’t considered then. We are waiting for the new designs and are always open to consultations,” said a source.Instead of investing in more infrastructure, experts demand the government to focus on promoting public transport. “Constructing more flyovers is not the solution for the issues. Similar models have already failed in other Indian metro cities as well. The more we build, the more private vehicles will occupy the space.

Planning should start with the identification of reasons behind the excessive number of private vehicles coming to Vyttila. Unless we address the unrestricted growth of private vehicles through efficient alternative public transport, the issue will remain forever,” said Kochi-based think-tank Centre for Public Policy Research’s chairman D Dhanuraj.

However, a few are welcoming the government decision to own up the mistake and initiate the rectification measures.“The government has understood that the flyover has not benefitted the public and it is good they are starting the rectification work. The existing ROB near the Gold Souk mall should be extended by about 150 metres. A four-lane underpass should also be built. The traffic from Tripunithura should be diverted through the underpass. The traffic from Sahodaran Ayyappan Road should be diverted, by  offering a free left turn to the underpass of the extended ROB, where the traffic from the Thammanam side can also join. All these proposals can be executed without spending much amount or land acquisition,” said Kuruvilla Mathews, vice president, Metro Kochi Vikasana Samiti.

FLYOVER FACT FILE
Foundation stone laid: February 2016
Work began:  December 2017
Initial estimated cost: L78.36 crore
Revised estimate:  L87.43 crore
Total length: 702.41m
Height of centre portion: 8m
Number of spans: 12
Length of largest span: 40m
Deadline extended: 6 times
Contractor: Sreedhanya Constructions
Flyover launched:  January 9, 2021
PWD review meeting on junction development: June 27, 2021

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vyttila Junction
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp