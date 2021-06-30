Vytilla flyover: A chaotic mess

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Public Works Department’s decision to rework the Vyttila Junction plan due to the confusion and chaos following the opening of the much-touted flyover invites widespread criticism from several quarters

ACK of long-term planning, apathy towards public’s concerns and sheer wastage of money and resources. The story of the much-publicised Vyttila flyover could be summed up thus.Touted as the solution to the woes of Kerala’s busiest traffic junction, the flyover was opened in January 2021 after extending the construction deadline six times! But the multi-crore structure has failed to end the traffic snarls at Vyttila Junction. The review meeting chaired by PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas on Sunday decided to redevelop the junction with a capacity to manage the traffic flow in the next 20 years.

Now, the same-old question pops up. Did KITCO officials consider the traffic density while designing the structure and why did they ignore the concerns raised by various organisations like Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP)?

“The public, who are directly affected by the traffic blocks, was not consulted and the decision was taken behind closed doors. Many organisations had pointed out the mistakes before the start of the construction. The commuters are bearing the brunt now,” said environmentalist Harish Vasudevan.Activists want the officers who came up with such design to be punished first. They also want a series of measures from the government before going ahead with the project.

“The rectification process should start with a decision to bring those who designed the flyover before the law. The roundabout at the junction led to chaos on the day of the opening itself and it had to be closed partially. The flyover was expected to be a solution but the solution has become a problem in Vyttila now. Instead of going ahead with further land acquisition and shelling out of more funds, the government must punish the culprits who caused the wastage of public money. Besides, the government should democratise the process of development and bring more transparency into its future actions,” he said.

KSSP sources said the questions they had raised have turned out to be valid.“Our society is yet to take a scientific approach. Though we raised these shortcomings before, they weren’t considered then. We are waiting for the new designs and are always open to consultations,” said a source.Instead of investing in more infrastructure, experts demand the government to focus on promoting public transport. “Constructing more flyovers is not the solution for the issues. Similar models have already failed in other Indian metro cities as well. The more we build, the more private vehicles will occupy the space.

Planning should start with the identification of reasons behind the excessive number of private vehicles coming to Vyttila. Unless we address the unrestricted growth of private vehicles through efficient alternative public transport, the issue will remain forever,” said Kochi-based think-tank Centre for Public Policy Research’s chairman D Dhanuraj.

However, a few are welcoming the government decision to own up the mistake and initiate the rectification measures.“The government has understood that the flyover has not benefitted the public and it is good they are starting the rectification work. The existing ROB near the Gold Souk mall should be extended by about 150 metres. A four-lane underpass should also be built. The traffic from Tripunithura should be diverted through the underpass. The traffic from Sahodaran Ayyappan Road should be diverted, by offering a free left turn to the underpass of the extended ROB, where the traffic from the Thammanam side can also join. All these proposals can be executed without spending much amount or land acquisition,” said Kuruvilla Mathews, vice president, Metro Kochi Vikasana Samiti.

FLYOVER FACT FILE

Foundation stone laid: February 2016

Work began: December 2017

Initial estimated cost: L78.36 crore

Revised estimate: L87.43 crore

Total length: 702.41m

Height of centre portion: 8m

Number of spans: 12

Length of largest span: 40m

Deadline extended: 6 times

Contractor: Sreedhanya Constructions

Flyover launched: January 9, 2021

PWD review meeting on junction development: June 27, 2021