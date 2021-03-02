STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Support and Survive IT’, a boon for techies 

The Covid-19 pandemic had a massive impact on the IT sector wherein many employees had been  laid off and struggling to find appropriate jobs.

Startups, meets

The opening session will be addressed by KSUM CEO Dr Saji Gopinath.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-19 pandemic had a massive impact on the IT sector wherein many employees had been  laid off and struggling to find appropriate jobs. To help such techies, TechnoparkToday, a platform for IT professionals, launched the ‘Support and Survive IT’ (SSIT) initiative, to assist tech professionals to find jobs. 

TechnoparkToday, in association with other organisations and companies in IT parks, had helped more than 50 candidates among 182 to find jobs during the initial phase of SSIT. With the success of the first phase, SSIT 2.0 was launched in association with ITParkjobs and FutureMug, a Technopark-based startup where more than 50 candidates from across the state were able to find jobs. “During the initial phase of the project, many people were able to find suitable jobs. The second phase aims at making the initiative advanced by involving more companies. This time, we have also included those who have had a career break and are looking for jobs,” said a member of TechnoparkToday.

A job portal was created which helped connect applicants with various global recruitment platforms. Applicants were to send in their resumes and a tech job helpline number was created. “The details collected were shared with Technopark, Infopark, Cyberpark and over 300 IT companies,” said the member.

The initiative also plans to provide skill development training and free workshops. Virtual job festivals are also being held for the aspirants. Companies also can propose part-time or freelance jobs for the candidates according to their abilities.

Prathidhwani steps in
Apart from TechnoparkToday, Prathidhwani, the welfare organisation of IT employees, had also started a job portal to connect job seekers with job providers. About 700 people from across the state have been able to get jobs so far.

The job portal is now available on Telegram and Facebook. “Currently, 31 WhatsApp groups have been providing updates on the job opportunities available. Recent graduates are also finding it difficult to find jobs owing to the pandemic. So, we’ve commenced a freshers forum,” said Smitha A, a member of Prathidhwani Technical Forum.

