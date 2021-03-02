STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tribal village tourism at Kuttampuzha on the cards

He stated that RT Mission was planning for a project in Kuttampuzha panchayat. According to RT Mission officials, the project is in a nascent stage.

Kuttumpuzha

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Tourism Department is looking to initiate tourism activities in remote tribal settlements of Kuttumpuzha for the upliftment of people living in the forest region of Ernakulam district. Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission, under the department, is in discussion with authorities concerned in Kuttumpuzha to tap tourism opportunities.In the budget session of the Kerala assembly this year, Kothamangalam MLA Antony John had submitted a question on tourism projects in his constituency. As a befitting response, Tourism Minister Kadakampilly Surendran substantiated various projects at Kothamangalam.

He stated that RT Mission was planning for a project in Kuttampuzha panchayat. According to RT Mission officials, the project is in a nascent stage. Kuttampuzha has a huge potential to attract domestic and foreign tourists once the Covid-19 scenario changes. The plan is to implement a tribal village tourism project. 
There are around 260 tribal families mostly settled at Kunjippara, Variyam, Thalavachapra and Thera tribal colonies in Kuttampuzha. 

“Wayanad has a few RT Mission tourism packages. Kuttampuzha, being closer to Kochi, will attract city residents. RT Mission projects are generally implemented for the welfare of local communities with their participation. Tourists can spend time with villagers to witness their lives, handicrafts, taste their food, join  their fishing activities, honey collection and other traditions,” an RT Mission official said.

However, the project has to overcome several roadblocks. The first challenge is to get the nod of the Forest Department as tribal settlements are located inside the forest. Similarly, it has to be ensured that the lives of tribal families are not interrupted by tourists. 

“The project at Kuttampuzha is proposed for the next financial year. We spoke to panchayat authorities in this regard and a meeting with the Forest Department is yet to be held. We will look into all aspects before taking the final call,” an official said.Kudumbashree has been conducting a tourism programme called Kuttampuzha Jungle Safari which was launched last year. Tourists can relish a safari to permitted areas of forest in Kuttampuzha from 8am to 6pm. They can enjoy food prepared by the community members.

