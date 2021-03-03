On road to safety?

Ajay Kanth By

KOCHI: For the first time in the past eight years, Kochi roads have witnessed a decrease in the number of road accidents and related deaths. Since 2012, over 100 accident deaths were reported in the city every year. In 2020, the figure dropped below 70. As per statistics with Kochi City Police, only 66 accident deaths were reported in 2020 while the number was 155 in 2019. Accident-related injuries also saw a decrease -- 1,005 cases were noted in 2020 -- while 2,254 were recorded in 2019.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam attributed the figures to the decrease in vehicles during the lockdown. “Strict Covid protocol played a role in the reduced numbers. However, figures will change in due course with the restrictions being eased and more number of vehicles on the roads,” he said. City police also heavily relied on strict traffic enforcement through camera surveillance, automatic technology for pedestrian crossing and regular speed checks to encourage safer driving. “We hope to reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on city roads through strict enforcement of traffic rules,” said a senior officer.

The office of the City Police Commissioner has come out with a directive to strictly adhere to traffic regulations in the city. As the first step, the Commissioner has decided to make traffic police officers traffic enforcement officers and not just traffic regulators.

The two traffic police stations in the city will start regular vehicle checks post the pandemic. The speed of private buses plying through the city roads will be monitored regularly and the offenders’ licences suspended.

Officials also highlighted that the significant decrease in fatalities was the result of private and KSRTC buses and heavy good vehicles staying off the roads during the pandemic period.Indian Institute of Road Safety director and road safety expert Upendra Narayanan said less number of buses and goods carriers was one of the major reasons for the fall in the number of accidents, especially fatal ones.“The main reason for accidents in the city is the rash and negligent driving of private bus drivers,” he said.