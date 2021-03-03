STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TalentSprint expands Women Engineers Programme 

Published: 03rd March 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: TalentSprint, a leading EdTech platform and NSE group company, announced the launch of the third cohort of the pioneering Women Engineers Programme (WE) with support from Google. TalentSprint WE were conceived in 2019 to address the gender disparity seen in the tech industry. Given the highly encouraging industry acceptance for previous cohort participants, the third cohort is being scaled up to accommodate 500 participants.

The cohort is aimed at first-year woman engineering students across India and will commence from May 2021. The TalentSprint WE programme  seeks to address gender imbalance by selecting, training and nurturing gifted woman engineering students from across India, with diverse academic pedigrees and socio-economic backgrounds to fulfil their potential in the field of software engineering.

The first two cohorts received 27,000 applications, of which 220 participants were invited to join the program. Till date, more than 50 leading companies such as Google, Amazon, Flipkart, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Accenture, Adobe, Capgemini, Oracle, Gojek, Mathworks, and others have extended prestigious internships or job offers to these participants, at compensation levels of 150 per cent higher than the market median for entry-level engineers.

Admission to the third cohort will be through a rigorous multi-stage selection process, and students invited to join this cohort may receive partial or full financial aid, based on their merit and financial backgrounds.Young women engineering students are encouraged to learn more about TalentSprint WE program atwe.talentsprint.com and apply if they are eligible. Applications will open on March 1 and close on March 21.

