New flag officers of Southern Naval Command assume charge

KOCHI: Rear Admiral Antony George assumed charge as the new chief of staff of the Southern Naval Command on Wednesday. Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankhar is the chief staff officer (training). Both flag officers are alumni of the Indian Naval Academy. Rear Admiral Antony George is an antisubmarine warfare specialist. He has commanded missile corvette INS Khanjar and the guided-missile frigate INS Tarkash. He has completed the advanced command and staff course in the UK and the naval higher command course at Naval War College, Mumbai.

Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankhar is a specialist in navigation and direction and has served on frontline warships as navigating officer and operations officer. A graduate from the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Rajesh has attended the higher command course at the JMSDF Command and Staff College in Tokyo.