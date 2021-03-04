One’s fair share

Anu Kuruvilla By

KOCHI: Many aspiring entrepreneurs shy away from the idea of starting a business once they calculate the capital investment needed to set up a brick and mortar store. Sometimes, due to soaring rents especially in prime locations, it becomes tough for business owners to break even. “But that can be solved by sharing the shop space,” says Anitha Anuj who owns ‘All On A Wall’, a novel business space sharing venture, at Panampilly Nagar, Kochi. “Rent and staff expenses can be saved if entrepreneurs share facilities,” she adds. Anitha, a homemaker, decided to plunge into the world of entrepreneurship after her kids grew up and she had oodles of time in her hands.

“While contemplating my options, I got to know that a friend of mine was closing her shop.” The shop was a novel venture which was renting out rack space to entrepreneurs who wanted to display their product. “I thought why not,” says Anitha who then took over the shop when it was in a bad shape and was losing customers.

When Anitha stepped in, the shop had just five entrepreneurs sharing the space. “Now, we are catering to 18 entrepreneurs and an interesting fact is that all of them are women,” she says. All On A Wall can host 24 businesses. “It is very beneficial for entrepreneurs who get to display their products for a nominal fee.” The shop caters to all-women products from clothing to jewellery and much more under one roof.

Anitha invested Rs 12 lakh to rent and spruce up the venture. “It was touch and go the first few months. But after that, I could break even. Of course, Covid-19 has taken the sheen off the business but we are getting back on track,” says Anitha who offers all crucial services from marketing to keeping the books for the entrepreneurs at All On A Wall.

“All they have to do is pay rent for the space that they occupy.” The rent ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 depending on the rack space availed. “This business model is beneficial for those from other districts. Instead of coming and starting an establishment from scratch and spending a huge sum of money, entrepreneurs can courier us their products and sell them under their brand name at All On A Wall by just paying a nominal amount as rent,” adds Anitha. Today she caters to women entrepreneurs not only from all over the state but also outside.