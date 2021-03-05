Metroman Sreedharan calls it a day

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After formally joining the BJP last week, it was E Sreedharan’s first visit to the city on Thursday. He came to inspect the rebuilt Palarivattom flyover. However, it also turned out to be his final visit to the business capital in his official capacity, where he oversaw prestigious projects including the big-ticket Kochi Metro. The announcement by the Metroman that he will step down as principal advisor to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) marks the culmination of a 67-year-long professional career.

Elattuvalapil Sreedharan, 88, had joined the DMRC way back in 1997 after becoming one of the most successful engineers in the country by completing the reconstruction of the Pamban bridge during the 1960s and executing the Konkan Railway project to perfection in the 1980s.

Palarivattom flyover ready

The Palarivattom flyover, which developed cracks soon after its inauguration in 2016, was rebuilt by DMRC in a record five months and 10 days. “The bridge will be handed over to the state government in the coming days. They will decide the date for reopening it for traffic,” Sreedharan said.