Sunny days ahead for Milma’s food trucks

 Diversifying their business to new pastures, Milma Ernakulam region will be launching stationary food trucks across central Kerala in the coming months. 

Published: 05th March 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 04:55 AM

File picture

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Diversifying their business to new pastures, Milma Ernakulam region will be launching stationary food trucks across central Kerala in the coming months. Along with employing the families of dairy farmers from Thrissur to Kottayam, the project aims to empower women entrepreneurs in the post-Covid Kerala economy.The agency is implementing the project with the support of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

“The food truck project is a novel initiative from Milma to support the families of dairy farmers. We have joined hands with KSRTC to utilise their unused buses for setting up food trucks from Thrissur to Kottayam,” said John Theruvath, chairman, Milma Ernakulam region.As part of the first phase of the project, three trucks will be set up at Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kottayam.“Family members and members of cooperative societies will be prioritised in managing the food trucks. The 24-hour facility will be set up at all major junctions,” he said.

Along with a dine-in facility for the customers, the food trucks will offer Milma products.“Different varieties of milk produced by Milma, value-added products and other snacks will be provided to customers. Currently, we are collecting 3.45 lakh litres of milk, of which, 3.30 litres are sold as milk itself to customers. The remaining milk is developed into value-added products. The food trucks will provide the much-needed platform for their sale.

The first batch of food trucks is being remodelled by KSRTC employees in Thrissur. “Buses will be leased for five years. Thrissur, Angamaly, Ernakulam, Muvattupuzha and Changanassery are considered in the first phase of projects. Milma will directly oversee the functioning of these trucks. We are paying an annual sum of Rs 20,000 to convert these buses into food trucks,” he added. Depending on the success of the venture, Milma officials will consider the possibility of introducing new food trucks in the area. 

FOOD TRUCKS
Location: Seven KSRTC bus stands
Shifts: Three shifts in 24 hours
Staff strength: Nine employees per truck
Total beneficiaries: 63 dairy farmers

