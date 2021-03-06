STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala’s fruits, veggies reach global shores

 Gone are the days of Kerala’s dependency on vegetables and fruits from other states.

Workers segregate fruits at Agro and Fruit Processing Company for export

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Gone are the days of Kerala’s dependency on vegetables and fruits from other states. Now, our homegrown products are reaching foreign shores to establish a name for organic agriculture methods.
Under the initiatives of the Vegetable and Fruits Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK), an agency under the state Agriculture Department, several homegrown fruits and vegetables will be made available under the brand ‘Thalir’ in foreign markets.

“We started the initiative with 10 tonnes of organic banana procured from the organic farmers in Thrissur. VFPCK has a tie-up with Vazhakulam Agro and Fruit Processing Company Ltd (VAFPCL) to pack raw materials scientifically.

The first batch of shipment, which left on Friday, will reach the London gateway port to tap the pre-Vishu sale for Malayali expatriates in European countries. Gradually, we are planning to export 2,000 tonnes of products annually,” said a VFPCK official. 

In the next phase, products like pineapple, coffee beans and strawberries will be exported. “VAFPCL ensures pre-cooling and cleaning processes before packing them in  carton boxes,” added the official.VFPCK has also opened 34 green shops across Kerala to provide a platform for farmers to sell their organic products.

