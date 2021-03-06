Massive fire at Brahmapuram plant triggers panic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Almost a year after a massive fire outbreak at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, a similar incident happened on Friday when a heap of garbage behind the waste segregation unit caught fire. The efforts of fire officers to douse the fire, which started around 12.30pm, continued till midnight. Like last year, the thick fumes from the fire engulfing Kakkanad triggered panic among residents.

Around 15 firefighting units from Thrikkakara, Pattimattom, Gandhinagar, Mattanchery, Tripunithura, Aluva and Club Road stations battled the fire. “Though the fire was brought under control, we are still working to completely douse it. It may take a few more hours to completely bring the situation under control,” said V S Ranjith Kumar, station officer, Thrikkakara.

Though the preliminary inquiry suggested that a chemical reaction resulted in the fire, the opposition in the municipality alleged mystery behind the incident. “During the tenure of the previous UDF-led municipal council, hydrants were installed inside the plant to curb fire. Despite such a facility, a massive fire broke out,” said Antony Kureethara, Opposition leader.