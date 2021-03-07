Blacklisting of PwC: High Court extends stay

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has extended the interim order staying the state government decision blacklisting global consultancy firm Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC), from projects promoted by the electronics and IT department, for the next two years until further orders. PwC contended that the government had not followed the principles of natural justice before issuing the order. The government took the decision on the ground that the company did not carry out comprehensive background checks, including the educational qualifications, on an individual in the PMU Space Park.