Cancer centre gets facelift

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Early Cancer Detection Centre in Kaloor has been renovated under the direction of Sumit Kumar, Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate. The initiative was taken up as part of the Swachhta Action Plan for the 2020-21. More than 1,000 patients utilise the services of the centre. The renovation of the building premises, including the compound wall and entry gate, was completed on Thursday.