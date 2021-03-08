STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Fisherwoman on wheels: This Kochi vendor is using her scooter to make inroads into business

It is tough work. Carrying the heavy vessel on their heads and making rounds of the residential areas walking kilometres.

Published: 08th March 2021 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

55-year-old Ramani Mani zips through her haunts at Varapuzha, Chenoor and Kadamakudy on her Activa scooter. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

55-year-old Ramani Mani zips through her haunts at Varapuzha, Chenoor and Kadamakudy on her Activa scooter. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: One of the most common sights in Kochi is women with large aluminium vessels called ‘charuvams’ going around the residential areas selling fish. They start their rounds from around 8 am and finish off by noon. It is tough work. Carrying the heavy vessel on their heads and making rounds of the residential areas walking kilometres.

This was 55-year-old Ramani Mani’s routine until 10 years ago. Now, she zips through her haunts at Varapuzha, Chenoor and Kadamakudy on her Activa scooter.

ALSO READ | Women who wow: From delivery executives to bartenders, ladies conquer it all

 “I began selling fish nearly 25 years ago,” said Ramani whose husband is also a fishmonger. “Things were tough back then and I wanted to help my family’s finances. So, I took up the job that was familiar,” she said.

“Selling fish was lucrative in those days,” she said. “There were not many players in the field and we could sell every item that we got from the market,” she said. After getting fish from the market, Ramani used to take a long and arduous walk to the areas where her loyal customers lived. “It used to be tough, but since I was relatively young. I could easily make the trips,” said Ramani. 

ALSO READ | Sisterhoood of success: On women's day, these entrepreneurs share their stories of grit, gratitude and gumption

Long periods of walk with ‘charuvam’ on the head, became gradually impossible for Remani who developed swelling in the knee coupled with back pain.

“But sitting at home was not an option for me,” she said. So, Ramani decided to buy a second-hand scooter.  “It can be termed a bold but intelligent step. Even now, it can be safely said that no fisherwoman is doing the business on a two-wheeler in the city and surrounding areas,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Womens Day Kochi fisherwoman on wheels
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp