All’s well that ends well: An exhibition of past, present and future

KOCHI: Three artists and 89 paintings form the base of the group exhibition titled ‘All’s Well that Ends Well’ that is under way at Madhavan Nair Foundation Museum in Edapally. The Kerala Lalithakala Akademi-sponsored exhibition presents to the visitors many trains of thought from the artists. They range from inner details of nature, a look into the future and travelling back to confront the realities of present-day society.

“My paintings aren’t the regular landscapes that one gets to see. These works are amorphous. Or best, they can be termed as abstract works. My works try to bring out the mechanisms of nature. They don’t bring to you the aspects of time. They present to you the process that brings about a particular time,” says Robert Lopez. Robert is presenting 19 of his works at the exhibition.

According to him, he has been participating in exhibitions since he was a student. “I have been part of 50 group shows apart from 16 solos in different galleries. I have participated in select shows that were held in the state, national and international venues,” he said. He has curated seven international exhibitions in the US for VAM Art Inc.

While Robert’s paintings are all about nature, Sasikumar Kathiroor speaks about the havoc that mankind has wrought upon the planet. “I am presenting on three series of works. One set is called the visuals from the future. The paintings under this theme present the effect unbridled exploitation has on Earth,” he said.

The second series of Sasikumar’s paintings deal with memories. “These works are an effort to take the visitor back to the good old days.

They portray the people, lifestyle and the laid back environment of the past,” he added. Sasikumar’s third series has works based on the scribblings he has done during his travels.“So I named them Script and Scribbles,” said Sasikumar who has the most number of collections on display, both small and big, at the exhibition. According to him, he has been into painting and sculpting for the past four decades. Sasikumar has been exhibiting his oeuvre since he was a teenager.

Artist Gayatri features the trials and tribulations of women and children are the subjects in his works.

A self-taught artist, Gayatri said, “Wherever one goes, they can’t escape stories about exploitation of both women and children. Though they are the ones that are the most important pillars of society, they have to face all sorts of harassments and assault.”

Gayatri tries to give voice to these voiceless souls through his paintings. “In all the 19 paintings that I have displayed, women and children form the main actors. Each painting screams out about the injustice meted out to them,” he added. Gayatri is not a stranger to the problems faced by the marginalised in the country.