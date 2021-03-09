STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Don’t regularise temporary employees in violation of SC guidelines: High Court

The High Court observed that any regularisation of employees contrary to the principles laid down by the Supreme Court in the Umadevi and others case was illegal.

Published: 09th March 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has directed the chief secretary to issue in three weeks instructions to all government departments, statutory bodies, local-self-government institutions, government companies, statutory corporations and  institutions like the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) not to regularise temporary employees contrary to the law laid down by the Supreme Court.

The division bench issued the order while dismissing an appeal from Joy Joseph and Tom Thomas, watchmen of an engineering college run by the Institute of Human Resources Development in Kottayam against a single judge order dismissing their plea for a directive to regularise their services in the IHRD.  

The High Court observed that any regularisation of employees contrary to the principles laid down by the Supreme Court in the Umadevi and others case was illegal. Since the court found that orders were being issued contrary to the law declared by the Supreme Court, the chief secretary was suo motu impleaded as additional respondent in the case.The High Court observed that the law laid down by the Supreme Court was the law of the land and any deviation from it was only to be deprecated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp