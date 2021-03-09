Don’t regularise temporary employees in violation of SC guidelines: High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has directed the chief secretary to issue in three weeks instructions to all government departments, statutory bodies, local-self-government institutions, government companies, statutory corporations and institutions like the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) not to regularise temporary employees contrary to the law laid down by the Supreme Court.

The division bench issued the order while dismissing an appeal from Joy Joseph and Tom Thomas, watchmen of an engineering college run by the Institute of Human Resources Development in Kottayam against a single judge order dismissing their plea for a directive to regularise their services in the IHRD.

The High Court observed that any regularisation of employees contrary to the principles laid down by the Supreme Court in the Umadevi and others case was illegal. Since the court found that orders were being issued contrary to the law declared by the Supreme Court, the chief secretary was suo motu impleaded as additional respondent in the case.The High Court observed that the law laid down by the Supreme Court was the law of the land and any deviation from it was only to be deprecated.