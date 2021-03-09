Only 24,000 people to get opportunity to perform ‘bali tharpanam’ at Aluva

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Aluva Siva temple has made elaborate arrangements to conduct Sivaratri festival adhering to the Covid protocol. However, only 24,000 people will be allowed to perform bali tharpanam (offering to propitiate their ancestors). The bali will start at 4am on March 12 and end at noon. Devotees will have to register through virtual queue system to book the slot for performing tharpanam.

The banks of Periyar at Aluva has been divided into five sectors and only 200 people will be allowed to offer bali in each sector at one time. Three batches will be allowed per hour. There will be 10 balithara or platforms to perform bali in each sector. Only 20 people will be allowed at each balithara per hour.

Devotees can book a slot through ‘apnaQ’ app, said Aluva Siva temple administrator Ganeshan Potti. “The app can be downloaded from Google Playstore. Devotees need to submit their names, mobile numbers and email addresses to register. They can then book the slot and select the sector where they want to perform the bali. To verify theor booking slot, devotees must carry the mobile phone from which the slot is booked,” said Potti.

Sectors 1, 2 and 3 are on the western side of the Manappuram bridge while 4 and 5 are on the eastern side. Devotees coming through the Devaswom entrance can book slots in sectors 1 to 3 and people coming through Manappuram bridge can book 4 and 5 sectors.

The devotees should scan the QR code using their mobile phone to enter the sector. People aged above 65 years, children below 10 years, pregnant women and people with ailments will not be allowed on the premises. Devotees should wear masks and adhere to social distancing norms, authorities said.