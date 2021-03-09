STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Only 24,000 people to get opportunity to perform ‘bali tharpanam’ at Aluva

The Aluva Siva temple has made elaborate arrangements to conduct Sivaratri festival adhering to the Covid protocol.

Published: 09th March 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Aluva Siva temple has made elaborate arrangements to conduct Sivaratri festival adhering to the Covid protocol. However, only 24,000 people will be allowed to perform bali tharpanam (offering to propitiate their ancestors). The bali will start at 4am on March 12 and end at noon. Devotees will have to register through virtual queue system to book the slot for performing tharpanam.

The banks of Periyar at Aluva has been divided into five sectors and only 200 people will be allowed to offer bali in each sector at one time. Three batches will be allowed per hour. There will be 10 balithara or platforms to perform bali in each sector. Only 20 people will be allowed at each balithara per hour. 

Devotees can book a slot through ‘apnaQ’ app, said Aluva Siva temple administrator Ganeshan Potti. “The app can be downloaded from Google Playstore. Devotees need to submit their names, mobile numbers and email addresses to register. They can then book the slot and select the sector where they want to perform the bali. To verify theor booking slot, devotees must carry the mobile phone from which the slot is booked,” said Potti.

Sectors 1, 2 and 3 are on the western side of the Manappuram bridge while 4 and 5 are on the eastern side. Devotees coming through the Devaswom entrance can book slots in sectors 1 to  3 and people coming through Manappuram bridge can book 4 and 5 sectors.

The devotees should scan the QR code using their mobile phone to enter the sector. People aged above 65 years, children below 10 years, pregnant women and people with ailments will not be allowed on the premises. Devotees should wear masks and adhere to social distancing norms, authorities said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aluva bali tharpanam
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp