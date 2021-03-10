Candidate selection: LDF and UDF battle cadre revolt in Kalamassery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The finalisation of candidates in the Kalamassery assembly constituency has been far from smooth for both the LDF and the UDF with local units opposing proposed candidates.A section of the IUML district committee members has already approached the state leadership regarding V K Ibrahim Kunju’s candidature, asking the top brass not to let him contest as he is facing legal action related to the Palarivattom flyover corruption charges.

Meanwhile, the CPM — which has suggested P Rajeev, one of its strongest candidates, for Kalamassery — is facing unexpected opposition in the form of poster war. Some posters have appeared in the constituency against Rajeev, trying to link him with former Kalamassery area secretary Sakkeer Hussain who was suspended from the party following corruption charges. Though CITU leader Chandran Pillai’s name was put forth by a section of party units, the district secretariat stood with P Rajeev. “That may be one of the reasons for posters appearing against him,” said a party source.

The posters were pasted near the Kalamassery municipality office.Thrikkakara and Aluva too have witnessed a section of party members objecting to the independent candidates selected. But the CPM district committee has decided to go ahead with its choice. Accordingly, Dr J Jacob and Shelna Nishad will contest from Thrikkakara and Aluva respectively. A section of workers is also dissatisfied over the decision to hand over the Perumbavoor and Piravom seats to the KC(M).

Meanwhile, insiders from the Congress party said its leaders have already suggested K M Shaji’s name to the IUML for the Kalamassery seat. Shaji, who had contested successfully from Azhikode twice, has left it to the party to decide on his candidature, said a source.

However, the League leadership cannot neglect the influence of Ibrahim Kunju in Kalamassery, which he has represented twice. Though the name of Abdul Gafoor, Kunju’s son, was proposed by a section, opposition was stiff within the party. The name of Ahammed Kabeer is also among those suggested.If the League decides to let Ibrahim Kunju contest again from Kalamassery, and CPM goes ahead with Rajeev, the contest will become one of the focal points of the assembly elections.