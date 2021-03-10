STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Garbage dumping still rampant across Kochi

 Piles of garbage dumped in public places and empty plots are becoming more rampant in city limits in the last few months.

Published: 10th March 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Piles of garbage dumped in public places and empty plots are becoming more rampant in city limits in the last few months. Garbage piles near Mangalavanam bird sanctuary located on High Court Road and opposite Skyline apartments in Gandhi Nagar, Kadavanthra, is teeming with household plastic and food waste.

According to Bipin Vijayan, a Gandhinagar resident, it is even being dumped in front of the State Pollution Control Board Building. Heaps of garbage can also be seen along  P and T Colony and Udaya colony in Kadavanthra, according to Ranjit Thampy, a social activist. The unhygienic area which is near the High Court is the path to Queen's Walkway, a popular destination for fitness enthusiasts of the city. 

S Sasikala, Ravipuram councillor, said notifying landowners is a great way to curb such activities. "They should also be advised to clean their land and erect large fence sheets to prevent dumping of waste in their compound.

The empty land could also be used by the owners or government institutions as pay and park facilities or for agriculture purposes,” she said. According to Sasikala, in addition to reducing waste menace, these measures will also help chase away antisocial elements.

Responding to the issue, Cochin Corporation's Health Standing Committee chairman T K Asharaf said that plastic waste treatment facilities and collection of segregated waste are being strengthened by the corporation.

He added that waste management was a problem mainly in areas shared by the corporation with panchayats and municipalities. Asharaf also said that it is necessary for the Corporation to keep track of how Kudumbashree is collecting and processing the waste. "We are also planning to place steel bins with small openings at crowded places to prevent littering," said Asharaf. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Garbage Kochi
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp