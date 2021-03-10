STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Of gangsters and vengeance

Ireland-based Junaith Aboobaker’s ‘Paka’ explores the gangster culture in a make-believe village. Set in the 1980s, the novel is about a gang known as ‘Patticompany’

Published: 10th March 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Tiruvalla native Junaith Aboobaker’s first love was always writing. After starting a blog in 2009, Junaith published his first poetry collection titled ‘Pinbench’ in 2015 and his first novel ‘Ponon Gombe’ (DC Books) in 2017. Three more books later, his latest ‘Paka’ received widespread appreciation. Set in the 1980s in a village called Paathipaadam, the tale is weaved around a gang known as ‘Patticompany’. 

According to the author, ‘Paka’ was inspired by the many stories he heard during his childhood. His first two novels dealt with international politics and Junaith wanted a novel that narrated the story of Kerala. “In ‘Paka’, a group of youngsters get involved in an incident and gradually become a gang of goons.

Politicians and those from the higher rungs of society employ the gang for their benefits. People in rural areas love to gossip so the gang gets a more notorious name,” says Junaith. Though a crime drama, the author brought an element of a family-like feeling in the story. 

“The youngsters are haunted by the gang’s reputation. It follows them throughout their life and haunts them even when they decide to lead a peaceful family life. The novel highlights how they overcome such troubles,” adds Junaith. The book is published by DC Books.

‘Seven Days in Linchward Barn: Oppression Breeds Resistance’ was Junaith’s attempt at  English fiction. Like the English novel, ‘Paka’ is set in the early 1980s. “It was a coincidence. I have heard exciting stories about many gangsters during my childhood. It fascinated me and I thought setting the novel in a period which heralded the rise of many gangs would be perfect,” he says. 

Working as a pharmacist in Ireland, Junaith says he doesn’t plan to become a full-time writer. He’s currently working on two new threads. “It takes me a year to shape the characters and episodes of a novel. Once done, the writing process becomes easy. I’ve no plan to write another English novel soon,” he says. ‘Saharaveeyam’ and ‘Colonel Kannan’ are his other books.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp