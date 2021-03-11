Sreedharan resigns from Delhi Metro

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday confirmed that metro man E Sreedharan has resigned from his post as the principal advisor to contest in the assembly polls. “Sreedharan, who has been the principal advisor of the DMRC, from January 1, 2012, has submitted his resignation from that position with effect from March 15. His resignation has been accepted by DMRC,” read the official statement issued by DMRC.

Sreedharan, 88, started his career in 1954, as an assistant engineer in Indian Railways. He shot to fame after successfully restoring the Pamban bridge in 1964. In 1970, he was handed over the charge of Calcutta Metro. In 1970, he monitored the Cochin Shipyard before handing over the charge of Konkan Railways during 1990-95.

From 1995 onwards, he was with the DMRC and played an instrumental role in completing various Metro projects in the country. Meanwhile, the NDA is likely to announce the candidature of E Sreedharan officially in two days.