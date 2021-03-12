STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aluva Mahadeva temple all set for bali tharpanam rituals

The area to perform the ritual has been divided into five sectors.

Published: 12th March 2021 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The bali tharpanam ritual to propitiate ancestors on the occasion of Maha Sivarathri will be held on the banks of Periyar river near the famed Mahadeva Temple at Aluva manappuram from 4am till noon on Friday. The temple has introduced a virtual queue system for admission to the river bank for the first time in its history, in a bid to limit the number of devotees in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. As of Thursday evening, only 5,000 people have availed the facility. However, temple authorities expect more devotees to arrive directly to perform the bali tharpanam.

The area to perform the ritual has been divided into five sectors. Only 200 people at a time will be allowed in each sector, which will have 10 balitharas (platforms) to perform the ritual. Only 20 people will be allowed at each balithara per hour, while three batches will be allowed per sector.

People aged above 65, children below 10, pregnant women and people with ailments will not be allowed on the premises. Devotees must wear masks and practise social distancing. The KSRTC will operate special services for devotees.

