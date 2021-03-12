Jam on the way

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochiites have been eagerly awaiting the opening of flyovers at Palarivattom, Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers, which they hoped would end the horrid traffic snarls that were a common sight in these areas. But when they thought the worst was behind them, the traffic block has shifted to Edappally, one of the busiest junctions in the city. According to the motorists, the long queue of vehicles at the Edappally signal during peak hours has become a regular affair. “Earlier, we took only 5-8 minutes to cover the junction. But now, it takes more than 10 minutes,” said Anila, a government employee.

Traffic and planning experts also fear that an increase in the number of visitors to the shopping mall nearby might be a major reason for the congestion. “The flyover at Edappally is not going to serve the purpose in the long run. Highway traffic can get affected due to the wrong alignment of the structure. We need to focus more on convenience rather than facilitating business for a few,” said Nebu Abraham, structural engineer and managing director of Construction Philosophy Magazine.

Experts had already warned that the flyovers that opened recently may aggravate traffic congestion at Edappally. “The flow and density of vehicles at Edappally junction has increased exponentially after the Palarrivattom flyover opened to traffic a few days ago. The time taken by vehicles from Alappuzha side to pass the Edappally flyover has increased during the peak hours. It is clear that the junction is can’t accommodate such a volume of vehicles.

The situation will be grim with the reopening of schools and colleges by June,” said Arun Raj, ACP of City Traffic Police( East). He added that under passage is inevitable for avoiding traffic bottlenecks at the junction. “The number of private vehicles on the road has doubled after the lockdown. We are being forced to shift the signal system during the peak hours from automatic to manual to control the traffic flow. So far, we could effectively manage the traffic but Edappally junction will be a major headache. An under passage at the junction may be the only solution,” Arun added. . Meanwhile, George John, expert advisor, District Road Safety Council, also agrees that constructing an under passage at Edappally towards Cheranalloor and Palarivattom is the only way to decongest the junction.

“A cloverleaf flyover may be the only way out. But the government has dropped this plan as more land has to be acquired for the project. With three flyovers being opened consecutively, vehicles are accumulating at Edappally junction,” George said. He also warned that it is high time the state implemented the Traffic Regulation Rules set in 2019. “Law enforcement agencies should take serious steps to implement the rules that mainly talk about lane discipline,” George said.