STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

HC dismisses govt’s plea to end assembly ruckus case

Former LDF MLAs K Ajith, V Sivankutty, C K Sadasivan and K Kunjammed are the other accused.

Published: 13th March 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

K M Mani

Late Kerala Congress (M) chairman K M Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by the state government seeking permission to withdraw the case against ministers E P Jayarajan and K T Jaleel and four LDF leaders in connection with the ruckus created in the assembly by toppling chairs, snapping mikes and climbing atop tables during the budget session in 2015. Former LDF MLAs K Ajith, V Sivankutty, C K Sadasivan and K Kunjammed are the other accused.

The prosecution case was that while then finance minister late K M Mani was presenting the budget, the accused persons, who were opposition MLAs then, disrupted the budget presentation, climbed on to the speaker’s dais, damaged articles like the speaker’s chair, computer, mikes, emergency lamp etc, thereby causing a loss of `2,20,093 to the government.

The LDF government argued that withdrawal from the prosecution in this case will advance the interest of public justice by ensuring that the prestige of the legislative assembly is not lowered in the eyes of the citizens. To this, the court said it cannot accept the contention. “It is for the elected representatives to uphold the prestige of the house and face the consequences for theviolations, if any,” the court ruled.

The actions of the MLAs, if proved true, can by no stretch of imagination be deemed as acts done in furtherance of the free functioning of the house.T Asaf Ali, counsel for Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, who had impleaded in the case, said the criminal acts perpetrated by the accused persons were in no way connected with the right of the members to speak or vote in the assembly. 

The protection available to the members of the legislative under Article 105 (3) and 194 (3) of the Constitution was not a licence to commit criminal acts of destruction of public properties. Legislative freedom cannot be construed as the freedom to commit a crime like destroying public properties.R V Sreejith, counsel for Ajith Kumar T, who impleaded in the case, argued that there was no need to interfere in the order of the chief judicial magistrate court, Thiruvananthapuram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp