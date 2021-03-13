Kunju omitted. Son Gafoor is UDF pick in Kalamassery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Friday named V E Abdul Gafoor, son of former minister and sitting MLA V K Ebrahim Kunju, as candidate from its sitting Kalamassery seat. After facing legal action in the Palarivattom flyover corruption case, Kunju’s candidature was questioned by local League leaders who had urged the party state leadership to field someone other than Kunju in Kalamassery.

However, the League leadership, which did not straight away ignore Kunju’s influence in Kalamassery as a four-time MLA, decided to give his son a chance. Later, Kunju told reporters that his son was not chosen due to his influence.

“Abdul Gafoor is the district general secretary of Muslim League and is quite active in politics,” he said.The former minister also sought the support of UDF workers for his son’s candidature. A roadshow was organised from Edappally to mark the launch of Abdul Gafoor’s campaign.The 45-year-old Abdul Gafoor, a Kerala Law Academy alumnus, began practising at the Kerala High Court in 2000. He had been a government counsel in the High Court between 2004 and 2013.

P T THOMAS STARTS CAMPAIGNING IN THRIKKAKARA

Kochi: With the Congress High Command hinting that sitting MLAs from Ernakulam district will be contesting again, Thrikkakara MLA P T Thomas started his election campaign by offering floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Ernakulathappan Ground on Friday. Later he offered floral tributes at the memorial of M Premachandran, former KPCC secretary and his colleague.

Prof M Leelavathi inaugurated Thomas’ poll committee office near Vyttila Gold Souk. UDF Thrikkakara segment chairman Joseph Alex, KPCC secretary Adv Deepthi Mary Varghese, Joshi Pallan, Noushad Pallachi, Xavier Thazhankari, P I Muhammed Ali, Lali Josephine, M P Muraleedharan, Adv P K Abdul Rahman and cadre participated.