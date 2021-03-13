No regularisation of jobs without HC permission

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Friday stayed all further action based on the orders regularising temporary/contract employees in 10 government undertakings, including C-DIT, LBS Centre for Science and Technology and Kerala State Women’s Commission. The court also held that no further regularisation should be done without obtaining specific orders from the court.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the interim order on a petition filed by Vishnu S, a candidate in the rank list prepared by LBS Centre for Science and Technology, and five other job aspirants. When the petition came up for hearing, State Attorney K V Sohan submitted that the vacancies are not ones which are to be filled by the Kerala Public Service Commission Therefore, the government had permitted various organisations and entities to regularise persons in their services, who had been working for a long time.

State Attorney also submitted that the government would file a detailed counter affidavit in the matter, explaining the case of each organisation and entity and sought adjournment of the plea. The counsel for the organisation and entity also sought time to file a counter-affidavit.