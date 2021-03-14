Kerala Assembly polls: Expenditure observers arrive in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four expenditure observers appointed by the Election Commission of India for assembly election have arrived in the district. Adithi Singh is the observer for Perumbavoor, Angamaly and Aluva. Gautham Kumar is monitoring Kalamassery, Paravoor and Vypeen. Ajudiya Maneesh is in charge of Kochi, Tripunithura, Ernakulam and Kunnathunadu. Ram Kumar Yadav will monitor expenditure of candidates in Thrikkakara, Piravom, Muvattupuzha and Kothamangalam. The camp office is at Aluva Guest House. The contact numbers - Adithi Singh - 9495162890, Gautham Kumar - 9495165438, Ajudiya Maneesh - 9495184902, Ram Kumar - 9495187508.