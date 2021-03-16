STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biofloc, the tech-savvy way to farm fresh fish

At a time when jobs are disappearing as a result of the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, a new type of fish farming might be the solution that much needs.

Published: 16th March 2021 06:30 AM

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when jobs are disappearing as a result of the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, a new type of fish farming might be the solution that much needs.  According to John Paul, chairman of PPJ Group, Biofloc fish farming is being adopted all over  India. “The speciality is that you don’t require a large space to set one up. A farmer can farm and harvest a large quantity of fish even on their terrace,” he said. In other words, a space that can grow 200 fish using traditional methods can accommodate 2,000 using the new technique,” he said. 

According to him, the base model of the tank has a diameter of one metre and a height of 1.20 metre. “The cost comes around Rs 28,000 to Rs 30,000. The tanks last more than five years,” he said. According to John, the endeavour has been launched in association with a group of techies. “We provide the farmers with everything right from the tanks to the seedlings and feed. All the farmers have to do is to look after the fish,” said John. The entire project runs on a  buy-back plan.

“When the fish are ready, we harvest the tanks. We manage the marketing too,” he added. Biofloc fish farming will herald a revolution in this sector, said John whose company has already set up biofloc fish farms in Aluva and Palakkad. 

“Apart from other benefits, this technique also implies that a farmer doesn’t have to invest a lot to change the layout of his/her land. It is not a time-consuming affair and doesn’t require constant care. If you want to change the location of the tanks? Just dismantle it and set it up somewhere else,” he said. The first harvest is done five months from setting up of the tanks and the next one during the sixth month. According to John, the minimum base price set by the company for procuring the fish is Rs 175 per kg. 

“And for this, we will be opening 1,600 outlets. These outlets will be opened within a 10 km radius of the farms,” he said, Another initiative is the supply of Kentucky-style fried fish, he added. “We will also be marketing valued-added fish products. Besides Kentucky style fried fish, which has been received well, we will also be launching mango fish,” said John adding tilapia is the main fish variety that is farmed besides Assam vala and also pearl spot.

