Watch out as dengue cases on rise: Health dept

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With dengue cases reported from several parts of Ernakulam, the district surveillance team has advised people to take preventive measures to curb the spread of the disease. Areas like Karanakodam, Kothamangalam, Kadavanthra and Mamangalam have recorded dengue cases.

According to the health department officials, home and office premises should be kept clean and sanitised. Around five confirmed cases have been reported in a month in division 44 in the Karanakodam area. Those with symptoms of fever, body pain and other physical difficulties are advised to consult a doctor rather than settle for self-treatment.

“Stagnant water on residential premises and in office spaces can help mosquitoes breed and cause major illnesses. The only way to tackle it is by ensuring clean premises and getting treatment at the right time. Asha workers are engaged in creating awareness among people. Health officials have also strengthened surveillance,” said an official.

On Sunday alone, according to the data with the District Medical Office, 82 fever cases were reported in the district, of which 14 are suspected dengue cases. “Normally, we remain alert for communicable diseases during the monsoon season. But such instances happen in summer depending on the hygiene of a particular area. By taking adequate steps, the spread can be curbed,” said Dr Vinu B, a general physician with a private hospital.