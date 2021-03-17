STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Deaths by water a worry in Ernakulam district

Two teens drowned while swimming in a pond at Kalamassery on Friday. In all, 16 persons drowned in the last three months. And nearing vacation period poses a challenge

Published: 17th March 2021 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Drown, Drowning, Sinking, sink

For representational purposes

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: The death of two 13-year-old boys who drowned while swimming in a pond just two kilometres from their houses at Kalamassery was a shocker to local residents last Friday. The deceased -- Fardheen, son of Firoz of Alanka Prambu, and Abdul Rahiman, son of Mujeeb of Thottathil Parambu, both at Koonamthai  — along with other children reached the pond to practise swimming around 5.30pm on the day. Though the duo used a rubber lifebuoy while practising, they lost control and drowned. The children practised swimming without trainers. 

According to official figures, this is not just a one-off case. The district witnessed around 16 deaths due to drowning in the past three months alone. Of these, the majority of victims were below the age of 20. 

Now with the mercury level soaring, many take a dip in water bodies, Besides, the vacation days are nearing when more such incidents are likely to happen. According to the officials, challenging days are ahead. Though the government has adopted a slew of measures to prevent deaths due to drowning, including a decision to introduce swimming in the school curriculum, all of these have failed to achieve their objective, it seems.

The Fire and Rescue Services Department had introduced a ‘safety beat’ mechanism to prevent deaths due to drowning and equip society to tackle water-related emergencies. In the backdrop of the rising number of drowning incidents in the district, the Fire and Rescue Services has identified water bodies that pose risks and placed life jackets and buoys on the banks. Besides, indication boards also have been placed in various locations.

Earlier, the officials had organised training sessions on swimming for schoolchildren. If basic lessons are imparted to children, they behave more responsibly while venturing into the water, said officials.“So far this year, the district has reported more drowning cases than the corresponding period in the previous years. Drowning incidents can very well be prevented,” said A S Jogi, District Fire Officer. 

Though the water bodies look inviting, the people should aware of the conditions before venturing into them, he added. To create awareness among the public, warning boards will be placed near the water bodies indicating the dangers, he added.The department has already around 100 scuba divers in the district. As per official figures, on average, the state reports three drowning incidents everyday and 60 per cent of the victims are below the age of 30. Drowning stood second to road accidents in claiming lives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam water  Deaths
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp