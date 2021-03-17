STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Has Kochi Corporation forgotten about Covid?

With Covid care centres shut down across Ernakulam, infected patients who opt to stay at such centres are being put up at crowded first-line treatment centres without basic amenities.

Published: 17th March 2021 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

The premises of Mattancherry Town Hall Covid centre has not been cleaned for a long time.  (Photos by special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Covid care centres shut down across Ernakulam, infected patients who opt to stay at such centres are being put up at crowded first-line treatment centres without basic amenities.The Covid care centre at the Mattanchery Town Hall, for example, is being criticised by inmates for lack of regular maintenance. “Starting from the poor quality of food to complete neglect of hygiene, we are facing numerous issues here. The entire building is filled with cobwebs and bathrooms are leaking.

The cleaning workers are not provided with basic tools like mops and brushes. The officials haven’t paid Vijaya Lakshmi caterers for the last two months, and they are now serving inmates bad-quality food. They are planning to end the services by March 18,” said Mariya Rincy, a patient admitted at the centre.
Currently, more than 15 patients are housed at the centre. 

They allege that despite several pleas to officials, no one has tried to resolve their issues. “We approached Kochi MLA K J Maxi, district collector’s office and district medical officer’s office urging them to intervene. But nothing has happened,” she said.According to another patient, the area is a breeding ground for mosquitoes. “We live in fear of contracting dengue while we are Covid positive. We have mosquito bite rashes all over our body and a few of us had bite lumps on our skin. It’s not just us. The cleaning workers are also undergoing the same treatment,” he said.

However, the DMO is blaming the Kochi Corporation. “Maintenance of Covid care centres has been entrusted with the respective local self-government bodies. The health department is only providing medical assistance to the patients,” said N K Kuttappan, Ernakulam DMO.

Meanwhile, Kochi Corporation officials have promised to address the issue without further delay. “Though the issues haven’t come to our attention so far, we will reach out to the centre and resolve them by Wednesday. We will also inquire what led to the situation getting this bad,” said a source close to Kochi Corporation deputy mayor K A Ansiya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Corporation COVID 19 quarantine centre Kerala Coronavirus first-line treatment centres
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp