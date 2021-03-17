Special trains via Alappuzha to be diverted

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The following special train services operating on Kayamkulam Junction-Alappuzha-Ernakulam Junction route will be diverted to Kayamkulam Junction-Kottayam-Ernakulam Town route due to pre-commissioning construction works in the Ambalappuzha-Haripad double line section on March 24.

Train no.02645 Indore Junction-Kochuveli Weekly Special leaving Indore Junction on March 22 will be diverted between Ernakulam Town and Kayamkulam Junction to run via Kottayam on March 24, skipping its scheduled stops at Ernakulam Junction, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha and Haripad. The train has been permitted temporary stoppage at Kottayam, Tiruvalla and Chengannur in the diverted route.

Train no.06346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Daily Special leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central on March 24 will be diverted between Kayamkulam Junction and Ernakulam Town to run via Kottayam, skipping its scheduled stops at Ernakulam Junction, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha and Haripad. The train has been permitted temporary stoppage at Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Kottayam and Ernakulam Town.