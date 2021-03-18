STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘Naadan’ food is gold!

Aurum, which means ‘gold’ in Latin, reflects Durga and Sandeep’s vision for their venture.

Published: 18th March 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the many voyages we take through food, thanks to the abundance of restaurants and hotels serving cuisines from every imaginable part of the world, the meal that gives us the most comfort is that of home. For friends and Kochiites Durga Unnikrishnan and Sandeep Balachandran who met in business school five years ago, nothing beats food they have grown up eating, food that is inevitably linked to their fondest memories. Their recently launched food venture, The Aurum Cloud, offers gourmet naadan food to the city’s residents craving for a taste of Kerala from the comfort of their homes. 

Chef Rejimon Puthezhathu

Aurum, which means ‘gold’ in Latin, reflects Durga and Sandeep’s vision for their venture. “We wanted the name to reflect a gold standard in cloud kitchens,” says Sandeep. With an award-winning chef helming the kitchen, Aurum’s USP lies in offering exquisitely prepared Kerala dishes that are seldom found in mainstream restaurants. 

The menu, which is revised and curated anew frequently includes a selection of forgotten recipes from interiors of the state. “We keep changing the dishes we offer. One reason is that our head chef, Rejimon Puthezhathu, can prepare several items.

Also, we are particular about offering our customers a limited selection of dishes that pair very well and are made with the utmost skill. We procure the best quality ingredients and meat. Most of the masalas are prepared by the chef in-house. Every rotation, we offer about 15 items in the menu,” says Sandeep. 

With the service positioned as a gourmet outlet, the target customers are surprisingly not the youngsters. “Our ideal customers are people who are more settled in life and perhaps belong to a generation or two older than 20-somethings today,” adds Sandeeep. Durga and Sandeep, both in their mid-20s, have managed to put together an enviable team. While the idea for The Aurum Cloud took seed post lockdown, they wasted no time in getting the venture up and running.

As a way of getting credible feedback, the duo personally delivers the orders to the customers’ doorsteps. “Both of us were sure we didn’t want to be stuck in a corporate job. The plan always was to start a venture of our own. We are big-time foodies so getting into hospitality seemed like a natural course. When chef Rejimon came on board, he brought in four of his best chefs,” says Sandeep. The price for two is `600-700. Orders can be placed via Instagram @theaurumcloud

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp