Waterbird census throws light on disappearing wetlands

 The Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) by Wetlands International carried out across the capital city noted a 36 per cent increase in the number of birds as compared to 2020.

Published: 18th March 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) by Wetlands International carried out across the capital city noted a 36 per cent increase in the number of birds as compared to 2020. In 2020, 3,206 individual birds belonging to 52 species were observed in the district. This year, 4,372 birds belonging to 74 species were observed. Kochi showed a 1.25 per cent increase in the count of birds with the regular sighting of 1,296 birds this year, while 1,280 birds were spotted last year. Thrissur showed a 23.8 per cent decline in the bird count.

Birding experts point out that the decline in Thrissur district highlights the importance of conserving wetlands that are threatened by the dumping of garbage and other domestic waste. “In 2020, 22,049 birds were spotted in Thrissur district. However, this year, that reduced to 15,959. Based on our study, we noticed that there was continuous illegal waste dumping in the wetland areas, leading to loss of habitats,” said A K Sivakumar, coordinator, AWC. 

“After months of lockdown, bird enthusiasts came together in small groups at birding hotspots. We observed resident and migratory birds between 6.30am and 10.30am, clicked photos and took counts of the total number of individual birds as part of the Asian Waterbird Census,” Ranjan Mathew Varghese, state director, WWF-India (Kerala). He also added that the data was later uploaded onto the eBird platform.

BIRD’S-EYE VIEW
Kollam and Pathanamthitta reported an increase in the number of birds
Kollam saw a hike from 4,770 birds last year to 5,879 this year
Pathanamthitta recorded 4,796 birds in 2020 and 5,879 in 2021.

VAST OBSERVATION
A total of 4,372 individual birds belonging to 74 species were observed this year which included 30 migratory bird species like Whimbrel, Black-tailed Godwit, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Black-capped Kingfisher and Peregrine Falcon.

