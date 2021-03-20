STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Application window for Cusat admissions open till March 31

Published: 20th March 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 06:06 AM

Cusat

Cochin University of Science and Technology (File photo | EPS)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The registration for the academic programmes offered by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) for 2021-22 will be open till March 31. Applications can be submitted online through the university’s admission website https://admissions.cusat.ac.in/. 

The BTech programme in various branches of engineering, five-year Integrated MSc programmes in Science, Photonics and Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science), MSc in various branches of science, BCom LLB, BBA LLB, three-year LLB, LLM programmes, MBA, MA in Hindi and Applied Economics, MSc in Econometrics and Financial Technology, MSc in Forensic Science, MCA, BVoc, MVoc, MTech, and PhD are some of the major academic programmes offered by the varsity.
Up until March 31 (with fine up to April 7), registration is open to all academic programmes except PhD and diploma courses. 

Registration for MTech programmes can be done until April 21 (with fine up to April 30). Application form for PhD, diploma and certificate programmes will be available till April 15 with the departments concerned. Admission to the PhD programme will be on the basis of the Department Admission Test (DAT), which will be conducted by the respective departments.

Admission to BTech Marine Engineering is on the basis of the ranklist of the Common Entrance Test of the Indian Maritime University.  For admission to the MBA programme, a valid score in a management aptitude test such as KMAT, C-MAT or CAT (IIM) is compulsory. For more details, contact 0484- 2577159 and 2577100.

Comments

