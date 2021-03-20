Cusat webinar reinforces consumer rights

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A webinar on Rights of Consumers: Issues and Perspectives, was held in connection with the consumer day at the School of Legal Studies, CUSAT in association with Guild for Legal Research Orientation and Writing (GLOW) on Friday.

According to the organisers, the webinar reinstated a strong belief in the legal system in each participant by highlighting the fact that consumers should speak up for their rights to protect their interests. The webinar further highlighted the basic fundamental rights available to the consumers like the right to be heard, right to redress, right to safety, the right to be informed, and right to consumer education and the practical aspects of consumer rights.

Praseena Elizabeth Joseph, advocate on record, Supreme Court of India; Gitu Singh, professor, School of Legal studies, Babu Banarasi Das University, Lucknow, and Navtika Singh Nautiyal, assistant professor, School of Law, Graphic Era Hill University (Dehradun) presented the talk points. Vani Kesari, Director, School of Legal Studies, CUSAT and Arathi Ashok, assistant Professor, School of Legal Studies also spoke.