Fort Kochi-Vypeen route likely to get third Ro-Ro

For now, the corporation will operate a boat between Fort Kochi and Vypeen in place of the damaged ro-ro vessel from Wednesday onwards.

Published: 24th March 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 04:45 AM

A Ro-Ro service from Fort Kochi to Vypeen , Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With one of the two Ro-Ro (Roll on-Roll off) vessels along the Fort Kochi-Vypeen route developing technical snag and causing hardship to commuters, the city corporation is planning to construct a third similar Ro-Ro vessel. Mayor M Anil Kumar informed the corporation’s decision in this regard while holding a meeting of KSINC officials (Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation), with the participation of standing committee chairpersons, the opposition leader and other corporation officials – which convened to discuss the functioning of the Ro-Ro vessels.

For now, the corporation will operate a boat between Fort Kochi and Vypeen in place of the damaged ro-ro vessel from Wednesday onwards. “The decision to construct a third ro-ro vessel for the Fort Kochi-Vypeen route will be taken based on the council decision.

Soon, corporation council will convene a special council to construct a third ro-ro vessel,” said the mayor. According to the KSINC officials, the repair of the Ro-Ro vessel could take over a week. Deputy Mayor K A Anzia, standing committee chairpersons T K Ashraf, Adv Priya Prashanth and others attended. 

