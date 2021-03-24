STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Too good to be true

P J Joseph of Thiruvilwamala in Thrissur was duped by a gang after promising to sell an SUV  for Rs 2.5 lakh.

Published: 24th March 2021 04:44 AM

The fake transportation reciept sent to P J Joseph

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Found a deal online that offers a discount like never before? Chances are, it can be a trap. The pandemic has gotten us all used to the cosy digital lifestyle, but more Malayalis are now falling prey to frauds on online market places

If you are planning to take an online deal on an expensive used car listed at a low price on OLX, think twice!  Repeated incidents are being reported from Kerala, where people have lost money to North India-based gangs that post fake ads on online marketplaces. They list expensive cars at an attractive price, claiming that the vehicle belonged to defence personnel. Kerala Police have come out with a warning to the public against these fraudsters.

According to police officers, the dangerous trend came to light after a few complaints came in from people who lost money to rackets operating out of Assam, Hyderabad and Delhi in the last six months. “It’s not that easy to trace those behind the fraud as they use multiple IP addresses and documents of other people.

We have issued a public warning to online users, asking them to be wary of people who sell expensive cars at low rates,” said a cyber wing police officer.  ADGP (Law and Order) Vijay S Sakhare said the state police will take all necessary steps to check the activities of such fraudsters. “The cyber dome is already into surveillance. We are tracking the details,” he added.

Victim’s version
PJ Joseph of Thiruvilwamala in Thrissur was duped by a gang after promising to sell an SUV  for Rs 2.5 lakh. The ad was posted on OLX in July 2020. He claims that though he approached the police requesting help, the officers said they were unable to track the suspects. “The racket convinced me of their authenticity by sending copies of the original registration and insurance details of the vehicle.

“They even sent an ID proof of the defence personnel to convince us,” Joseph said, adding that he transferred Rs 12,300 through the digital wallet Google Pay after the seller requested some money. This was meant for completing procedures and transporting the vehicle to Jospeh’s address over the Indian Army’s parcel service. Though Joseph tried to contact the number later, there was no response. 

The fraud came to light when the real owner of the vehicle, Kesavadas M S, a 57-year-old businessman hailing from Muppathadam in Aluva, noticed that his vehicle details were being used by someone else to post an ad on OLX. “I posted an ad to sell my vehicle during the lockdown period. But someone used the same details to post another ad,” Kesavadas said. Seven months since the incident, the police still have no clue about the culprits. 

How can you stay safe?

We put together a few pointers that will help you be safer on online marketplaces
Always place your order from secure connections
Cross-check the presence and reputation of the merchant
If an offer is too good to be true, avoid it
Don’t pursue a seller who asks for personal details, payment ahead or your bank details
 

