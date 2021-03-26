Kerala is open, says My First Trip

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Four years ago, it was a Ted Talk that inspired 23-year-old Deepanshu Sangwan to travel. He took off to Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and a few countries. “But it was Kerala that taught me how to travel. I hitchhiked here, went to the villages, went fishing in the ocean. I’m excited to be back,” says Deepanshu as he gears up to explore Kerala.

A Mumbai native and an ardent traveller, Deepanshu says that travel has changed a lot in the pandemic scenario. “I don’t go to touristy places. In those destinations, travel hasn’t changed much, as COVID-19 protocols are implemented. I seek out remote areas. People aren’t as friendly as they used to be. I need people. It’s one aspect I’m missing out now,” says Deepanshu.

Deepanshu is part of the ten bloggers who have arrived in the state as part of Kerala Tourism’s ‘My First Trip 2021’, a campaign flagged off by Kerala Tourism Principal Secretary Rani George aiming to promote the state among domestic travellers.

“Covid-19 hit the tourism industry across the world and Kerala was no exception. But it’s time we learn to coexist with the disease. Our destinations are open following Covid-19 protocols and people are now confident about travelling,” said Rani George.

The bloggers and social media influencers will stay in the state for six nights and five days and will visit major destinations and share their experience via their social media handles. The campaign is the Indian derivative of the international campaign Kerala Blog Express that brings bloggers from around the world to the state.The trip ends on March 29.