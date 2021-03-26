STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kerala is open, says My First Trip

Four years ago, it was a Ted Talk that inspired 23-year-old Deepanshu Sangwan to travel.

Published: 26th March 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Four years ago, it was a Ted Talk that inspired 23-year-old Deepanshu Sangwan to travel. He took off to Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and a few countries. “But it was Kerala that taught me how to travel. I hitchhiked here, went to the villages, went fishing in the ocean. I’m excited to be back,” says Deepanshu as he gears up to explore Kerala. 

A  Mumbai native and an ardent traveller, Deepanshu says that travel has changed a lot in the pandemic scenario. “I don’t go to touristy places. In those destinations, travel hasn’t changed much, as COVID-19 protocols are implemented. I seek out remote areas. People aren’t as friendly as they used to be. I need people. It’s one aspect I’m missing out now,” says Deepanshu.

Deepanshu is part of the ten bloggers who have arrived in the state as part of Kerala Tourism’s ‘My First Trip 2021’, a campaign flagged off by Kerala Tourism Principal Secretary Rani George aiming to promote the state among domestic travellers.

“Covid-19 hit the tourism industry across the world and Kerala was no exception. But it’s time we learn to coexist with the disease. Our destinations are open following Covid-19 protocols and people are now confident about travelling,” said Rani George.

The bloggers and social media influencers will stay in the state for six nights and five days and will visit major destinations and share their experience via their social media handles. The campaign is the Indian derivative of the international campaign Kerala Blog Express that brings bloggers from around the world to the state.The trip ends on March 29.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
My First Trip Kerala Tourism
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp