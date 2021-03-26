Kochi on tech fast track

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Recently, Kochi became the only Indian city to be included in the list of ‘21 Places of the future’ for artificial intelligence, data science and IoT prepared by American technology giant Cognizant. As the world looks to tide over the coronavirus pandemic, the report projects that Kochi will soon be a hub of innovation

Kochi is known worldwide for a myriad of things — culture, tourism attractions, spices, and rich history of global trades. Lately, it has been growing into a global IT hub with a slew of technology-related projects and startups under its fold. Kochi recently became the only Indian city to grab a spot on the ‘21 Places of the future’ report by Cognizant’s Centre for the Future of Work.

According to the report, India’s major tech hubs are reaching their saturation point, and innovators are on the lookout for new turfs they can expand to. Kochi is expected to play a crucial role here, much like cities including Sacramento and Dundee in USA slowly supplanting Silicon Valley. Its SEZ tech investments, literacy rate and life expectancy are projected to make Kochi the epicentre of India’s IT aspirations.

God’s own tech-hub

The geographical specialities of the state also provide a good quality of life. “If it’s a contest on quality of life alone, Kochi wins hands-down. The question is whether the city could become the next Bali — today’s quintessential digital nomad hangout. A blissful lifestyle and good connectivity are all it takes. Fortunately, Kochi offers both,” says the report.

Taking a cue from the report, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is pushing to come up with new startups in growing sectors like AI. “We are incentivising several new-age entrepreneurs to start their ventures in areas like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT). As Kerala is becoming a hub for startups, we are hoping that Cognizant’s assessment will make global companies more confident to invest in Kochi,” says a KSUM official.

Brain drain conundrum

Though the state government is ensuring its support, many feel that the city is experiencing a ‘brain drain’. “We are getting several grants and facilities from the government. But many candidates with good skillset are leaving to other cities like Bengaluru or Hyderabad. If we manage to attract investment and companies with sufficient financial support, the situation will get better,” says Varun Priyan, founder of VRNext, a company working on augmented reality and virtual reality.

However, many entrepreneurs feel that the induction of industry players with technical know-how in government agencies will help encourage constructive measures. “Right now, the focus is on increasing the number of startups across the state rather than ensuring their success rate. The state’s startup ecosystem demands the mentorship of experienced entrepreneurs and professionals. A structural change on that line will fetch better result for us,” said Jees V Kariyil, co-founder of Joboy, a startup providing home services.