Waste bin project launched in Panampilly

Kochi Mayor Anil kumar along with Deepti Anoop, district chairman of Innerwheel Club of Greater Cochin, inaugurated the waste bin project of the club put up at Panampilly Nagar Walkway.

Published: 26th March 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Mayor Anil kumar along with Deepti Anoop, district chairman of Innerwheel Club of Greater Cochin, inaugurated the waste bin project of the club put up at Panampilly Nagar Walkway. The design concept was done by Better Kochi Response Group.  The waste bin, made of high quality  stainless steel, can be inverted for removing the waste to a bucket. Corporation has agreed for removing the waste from time time, as per the new policy of the corporation, a release said here.

A launch meeting was organised at West End Hall near the walkway presided over by Deepti Anoop in the presence of other officers and members. Anitha Thomas, secretary of Innerwheel Club of Greater Cochin also spoke.Mayor Anilkumar said the corporation will place many such waste bins in different parts of Kochi, besides organising systematic cleaning of the bins at regular intervals.

Shyamala Gopakumar, president of the club, welcomed the gathering. Apart from the Mayor, Shirley Chacko, secretary, Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG), S Gopakumar, president BKRG, Ashraf, chairman-health committee of the corporation and Latha teacher, councillor were present at the occasion. 

