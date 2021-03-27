STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Complete pre-monsoon works on time: HC tells Corp

To ensure this, the corporation should file bi-weekly reports with respect to pre-monsoon works.

Published: 27th March 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Advocate Commissioner to closely monitor the progress of pre-monsoon works being conducted by Kochi Corporation and file necessary reports in this regard. The court held that the corporation should ensure that works are completed well ahead of time and it should not wait until the monsoon starts. To ensure this, the corporation should file bi-weekly reports with respect to pre-monsoon works.

While taking up a pending case on flooding in the city, the court observed that it was disconcerting that in many cases, the authorities take the stand that in spite of the directions and orders of the court, works cannot be done on account of model code of conduct coming into force.

The ‘Operation Breakthrough’ team also expressed  apprehension that preparatory works with respect to  restoration of Mullassery canal,  twelve link canals between Vaduthala and Atlantis, as also the improvement of Punchathodu and Karithode kayals may have to be delayed.

