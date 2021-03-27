STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Duplicate entries: EC to run voters’ list through ERONet

Election Commission has decided to run the entire voters list through Electoral Rolls Services Net (ERONet) to detect duplicate or bogus voters by analysing similar entries, photos and names.

Published: 27th March 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

voting

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Election Commission has decided to run the entire voters list through Electoral Rolls Services Net (ERONet) to detect duplicate or bogus voters by analysing similar entries, photos and names. The move comes in the wake of allegations of a massive number of bogus voters in the electoral rolls for the state assembly polls.

While the EC is confident of identifying duplicate entries using ERONet, cybersecurity experts ask if the software has such a facility, how the bogus voters have managed to get into the electoral list in the first place.  Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said all efforts were on to weed out bogus voters from the list using the ERONet before the polls. “This software is being used across the country for enrolling and verifying the details of applicants. In Kerala also, the commission has been using the software for processing the applications and verification. The process is ongoing,” he said. 

An Election Commission of India note says the ERONet has been designed and developed keeping in mind the need for a centralised form processing and monitoring the work of all officials involved in form processing. Cybersecurity expert and Technisanct founder Nandakishore Harikumar said as per the details available in public space, ERONet is the main electoral roll management platform of the EC. One of its main tasks is avoiding duplication.

“Only if we could know more about the backend process of the software, we will be able to clearly state whether this particular software is apt enough to identify duplication and remove it from the roll,” he said. Cybersecurity expert and Data Security Council of India member Manu P Zacharia said “If ERONet has such a facility, then identifying duplicate entries will not be an issue,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp