NATAK collective is on a road to revival post Covid

 The Network of Artistic Theatre Activists Kerala (NATAK), a collective of theatre artists from the state, will be performing across the state this year.

Published: 27th March 2021 06:45 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Network of Artistic Theatre Activists Kerala (NATAK), a collective of theatre artists from the state, will be performing across the state this year. The collective is eagerly awaiting a revival of the theatre movement post the pandemic. Artists from NATAK will also stage open-air plays and discussions to celebrate World Covid Day in Kottayam, Kasargod, Kannur and Kozhikode. In Thrissur, NATAK will stage four plays while also felicitating artists. NATAK is also starting a membership renewal programme as part of this year’s celebration.

Though the state and society are speaking about renaissance and cultural enlightenment, theatre groups and performance arts continue to be neglected post lockdown days. General secretary of NATAK, J Shailaja, told TNIE that even though the public has started going back to their jobs and cinema theatres were opened, performative arts and theatres productions are struggling to make a come back.    

 “Almost all areas in life have almost gone back to normal, one election was already passed and another is happening now. Movie theatres have reopened too, but cultural activities are not getting any priority,” she says. NATAK was created in 2016 to give a voice to the theatre artists and to form collectives in every district, as the theatre society is largely unorganised in the state. NATAK is conducting its second membership drive this month. The first was to 2018. But due to the 2018-flood and other difficulties they had to temporarily halt the membership process.

These plays mainly came out of artists’ frustration during this difficult period, she said.  “We are celebrating this World Theatre Day to mark our presence in society. Even though there is little financial gain, we are performing in all parts of the state to break down the barriers ourselves,” the founding director of the International Theatre Festival of Kerala, said. She feels that even progressive governments are for some reason not that interested to take part in the cultural movements.

