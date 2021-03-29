STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cochin University of Science and Technology invites applications

Cusat

Cochin University of Science and Technology (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) is inviting applications for admission to its two-year M Tech (Full Time) programme in Civil Engineering (Specialisation: Structural Engineering) commencing from the academic year 2021-22. Candidates can apply online through the admission portal of the university: http://admissions.cusat.ac.in from March 28 to April 21 (with a fine till April 30).

Application fee for general candidate is Rs 1,100 and for SC/ST candidates is Rs 500. Candidates who have already applied for admission to any other course in the university for the year 2021-22 and have remitted the application fee need not pay the fee again. For MTech admission, preference will be given to candidates with valid GATE score.

MTech (non-GATE) candidates should attend a Departmental Admission Test (DAT) conducted by the respective departments, which will be conducted if a sufficient number of GATE qualified candidates are not available. More details are available in the admission portal.

